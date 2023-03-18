The Drishyam franchise has taken actress Shriya Saran to a new level of stardom. Essaying the role of a doting mother and a loving wife, who would go to any lengths to protect her family, it did not take much time for Shriya to win the hearts of the masses. Apart from films, the actress might also be hailed as a fashionista, harbouring a soft corner for exquisite sarees.

Shriya’s richly-infused wardrobe collections would surely give you some major fashion goals for your next major event. Recently, the 40-year-old attended her upcoming film Kabzaa’s special screening in Mumbai. Needless to mention, she made heads turn at the event, weaving a saree in her ethnic avatar.

Check out snippets of her stunning photoshoot here:

Shriya Saran dropped a string of pictures on Instagram, flaunting her elegant look for Kabzaa’s screening. The actress was draped in a stunning white organza saree, intricately designed with sequinned gold patterns from the shelves of custom label Sithara Kudige. The diva amped up her style quotient by donning an equally impressive backless blouse. Knotted from behind with thin straps and having a deep plunging neckline, the white blouse boasted detailed patterns in a shimmery golden hue.

Shriya let her traditional attire do all the talking as she opted for a minimalistic makeover, sporting a light peach-pink shade of lipstick, teamed up with a tiny white bindi. The Sivaji actress clubbed her organza saree with statement jewellery, comprising a pair of stone-encrusted earrings, bangles and a watch.

Shriya’s admirers were left gushing at the actress’s latest avatar. They lavished her with praise in the comments. “Killing us. Is the cameraman still alive?" lauded one user. “23 years in the industry still looking the same… Are you ageing back," enquired a second individual. “Just perfect," quipped another user. Others dropped multiple red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Shriya’s latest film Kabzaa, starring Upendra Rao and Kiccha Sudeep in lead roles released in theatres on March 17. Unexpectedly, the film had an unsatisfactory first-day opening, minting only Rs 11 crore at the ticket counters.

