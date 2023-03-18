Actress Shriya Saran’s remarkable acting in the Drishyam franchise has left a lasting impression on the masses. The actress is also well-known for her impeccable fashion sense. Shriya frequently pleases the internet’s fashion police with her desi avatar or western look. This time, she has made us all go gaga over her Indian wear, where she looks like a fresh breath of air. Shriya was seen in a beautiful baby blue organza saree with a matching blue embellished blouse with plunge neckline. For makeup, she kept everything minimal with an almost no-makeup look and left her wavy hair open.

Recently, for a promotional event, Shriya wore a lightweight saree by Sithara Kudige. She paired it with a full-sleeve blouse with a deep V-neck and a backless design. The scalloped edges of the backless blouse, along with the gold embroidery, added to its gorgeous detailing. Her appearance clearly compels us to invest in organza drapes.

Shriya chose glam makeup for her look. She completed the look with perfectly shaped brows, a generous amount of highlighter, and neutral lip colour. Her look was completed with a bindi and a pair of statement earrings. Her voluminous side-swept hairstyle is adding more glamour to her attire.

Shriya Saran’s latest film Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru, also stars Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, and Kiccha Sudeepa. Kabzaa released in Kannada on March 17, 2023, alongside dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam versions. Ravi Basrur composed the music for this period-action film.

Shriya was last seen in Drishyam 2, which was a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film of the same name. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The crime-thriller, directed by Abhishek Pathak, was released seven years after its first installment, which showed that Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) was given a clean chit in a case involving a missing young boy, son of IPS officer Meera Deshmukh played by Tabu. This time, Vijay is questioned not only by Meera Deshmukh but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat, played by Akshaye Khanna.

According to reports, the third part of the film, Drishyam 3, might also be in the offing.

