Actress Shriya Saran has left a lasting impression on the masses with her remarkable acting prowess in the Drishyam franchise. Apart from films, the 40-year-old is also known for her impeccable style statements. Be it attending a gala award night or getting decked up for movie promotions, Shriya often pleases the internet’s fashion police. Currently, the tinsel town star is geared up for her upcoming Kannada-language action film Kabzaa. And the actress is making sure that she turns heads with her swoon-worthy wardrobe collections for the film’s promotional outings.

On March 11, Shriya dropped a streak of stunning close-up pictures of herself on Instagram, leaving us completely floored. “Kabzaa promotions. Excited. 17th march. Big day!!!!" she captioned her post. The lovely snaps captured the Awarapan actress donning a sheer white attire, having a risque plunging neckline, from the shelves of clothing brand Gauri and Nainika.

Shriya was seen in all smiles in the pictures, flaunting her collarbone. The actress opted for a subtle and barely-there makeover. A dash of light pink shade of lipstick teamed up with long lashes, and on-fleek, well-sculpted eyebrows, accentuated her simple yet divine look further.

Shriya seemed to let her adorable smile do all the talking as she chose to sport minimal accessories. A pair of small-studded, golden earrings, and a delicate gold-chained bracelet from the house of ace fashion designer Anita Dongre, added the perfect touch to her attire. She rounded off her ready-for-promotions look with wavy, open tresses.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, social media users were quick to post a barrage of comments, lauding the actress. While one user wrote, “Bliss" another quipped, “Shriya, you are always beautiful." “So excited about your film !!! Best of luck" wished a third individual. Others went all hearts in the comment section.

Speaking of Kabzaa, the film is directed by R. Chandru and produced collaboratively by the filmmaker along with Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian. The upcoming period actioner also stars actor Upendra Rao in the lead accompanied by Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, Nayanthara, and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles. Kabzaa is slated to hit the silver screens on March 17.

