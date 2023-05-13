Shriya Saran Talks About Barriers Between Bollywood And South, 'When Naatu Naatu Was Performed In Oscars...'

Shriya Saran has her bases covered in Hindi cinema as well as regional cinema. The actress enthralled everyone with Drishyam 2 last year and was recently seen in the Kannada film Kabzaa. Her latest film Music School is out and has been receiving love from everyone. In a recent interaction, Shriya Saran weighed her thoughts on the whole Bollywood vs South debate.

Speaking with Instant Bollywood, Shriya Saran emphasized that there is only one industry. She supported her views by quoting Naatu Naatu as an example. She stated, “I feel like there’s one cinema, one industry. So, for instance, when Naatu Naatu was performed in Oscar, now, you first of all know the word which probably you didn’t know and and then it was performed there it says Indian Cinema it wasn’t a Telugu song, it wasn’t a Telugu film it was an Indian film and so you have to appreciate that."

She further added, “I think in our country, we have to let it be Indian cinema because the more you put these barriers, the more it becomes a little uneasy for a lot of people so the more you say Bollywood and South it gets a little uncomfortable for someone from south. I feel it’s Indian Cinema first of all."

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR not only won several International accolades but was also crowned at the Oscars this year. As for Shriya Saran’s Music School, the News18 Showsha review of the film states, “Speaking of Sharman and Shriya’s on-screen presence, they have a comforting chemistry. They light up every frame. They balance each other well and still perform brilliantly individually too. You’d wanna root for them till the end of the film. Shaan’s performance stands out too. He adds the much-needed breeze to the film, with his aura along with his voice. Special mention to the veteran stars Prakash Raj and Leela Samson who bring in the right sense of credibility with their parts."