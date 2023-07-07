Shruti Haasan Declines Popcorn Offered By Beau Santanu Hazarika, Paps Say 'Gluten Free Hai'

Actress Shruti Haasan made an elegant appearance at the screening of the supernatural thriller flick Adhura on Thursday night. But the actress wasn’t alone. She was joined by her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The lovebirds were spotted interacting with the paps mid-screening. And, what stole the limelight was the ‘clean eating’ habit of the South diva. Yes, it was the highlight of the evening. When Shruti refused to have popcorn, paps were quick to check if it was gluten free.

“Gluten-free hai kha lijiye (It’s gluten-free please eat)," a person can be heard asking in the background and it made Shruti laugh. The camera team continued to request Shruti to eat the snack. “Nahi nahi (No no)," the health-conscious actress said laughing and declining the offer again before turning her back to the camera.

Catch a glimpse of the moment here:

Besides Shruti Haasan, the screening was attended by several well-known faces including Kunal Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Kritika Kamra, and Rhea Chakraborty, among many others. With dark forces at play, Adhura captures the eerie events and an evil secret that preys on the staff and students of a boarding school. Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, the seven-episode show streams on Amazon Prime Video. It features Shrenik Arora, Rasika Dugal, Poojan Chhabra, and Ishwak Singh in lead roles.