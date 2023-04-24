Shruti Haasan Gets A Brand New Lord Murugan Vel Tattoo, Check It Out

Actress and musician Shruti Haasan has added another tattoo to her collection, this time featuring her name in Tamil with a depiction of Lord Murugan’s Vel. Shruti Haasan, who has always been known for her unique sense of style, has gotten herself inked multiple times in the past. This new tattoo is special to her as it reflects her religious beliefs and self-love.

Speaking about the new tattoo, Shruti said, “I have always been spiritually inclined. Lord Murugan’s Vel has a special place in my heart, and I wanted to showcase my devotion through this tattoo."

The actress has shared an Instagram Story of her new tattoo, which has garnered a lot of attention from her fans.

Shruti Haasan has previously gotten inked with a rose on her wrist and a musical note (G-Clef) symbol behind her ear. Each of her tattoos holds a special meaning, and she has always been vocal about her love for body art.

With this new tattoo, Shruti Haasan has not only added another stunning piece to her collection but has also showcased her religious side to her fans.

Shruti Haasan recently attended a meet-and-greet event in Chennai, where fans showed their love and admiration for her in the most creative and heartwarming ways.

The dress code of the event was an ode to Shruti’s favourite colour - black. Fans dressed in black ensembles to demonstrate their attention to detail and to make their idol feel special.

The event also had a touching moment when a little girl sang with Shruti, showing her innocent love for the actress. This heartwarming performance highlighted the profound impact that celebrities can have on their fans, especially the younger ones, and how much they mean to them.

Shruti Haasan will be seen next in ‘Salaar’, opposite Prabhas. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his megahit ‘KGF’. Additionally, she has an highly anticipated international film, ‘The Eye’, in which she plays the lead.

