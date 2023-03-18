Film stars and celebrities enjoy a lot of love and adulation from fans. It is the audiences’ constant support that keeps them going. There is always a flip side to this fame and many celebrities often encounter hate comments and trolling on social media.

There are many haters out there, who often leave behind abusive messages for film stars online for no apparent reason. When it comes to actresses, we cannot even assert enough on the amount of misogynistic and sexist comments, which they deal with on the internet. Recently, actress Shruti Haasan had to endure a similar ordeal.

Shruti often interacts with her fans through her social media accounts, holding live as well as Q&A sessions. She recently held a Q&A session for her fans, where she asked her fans to ask her silly questions. She probably meant hilarious or funny questions to come her way. Shruti did not certainly expect a creep to come up with an inappropriate question. A user asked her whether she is a virgin. Shruti was not someone to take it lightly. She gave a savage reply to the creep and that has won hearts of her fans.

The man had misspelled the word virgin, writing it as ‘verjain’. Shruti took notice of this and simply replied, “Spelling mate, spelling! If you want to be a weirdo and creep, learn to spell first".

Shruti also received a barrage of other good questions, which she answered happily. When someone asked Shruti what attracted her to her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika the most, she replied it was his art. Asked about her first crush, Shruti took the name of the late martial arts legend Bruce Lee and called him her first crush.

Someone even hilariously asked her about her lip size to which Shruti said, “How do you measure that?"

Shruti Haasan was part of the two big Pongal Telugu releases this year, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Currently, she has just completed filming Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, opposite Prabhas.

