Shruti Haasan In Coffee-Golden Lehenga Exudes Desi Vibe In London

Shruti Haasan and her love for stepping out in style never goes out of fashion. Be it in India or a foreign location, the actress makes sure to turn heads wherever she goes. Shruti has successfully spread her charm among fans with her adorable persona in films like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Waltair Veerayya, and Veera Simha Reddy. But, it is her sartorial choices that leave us gushing every time. And it gives us some major style inspo too. Now, the actress has once again walked right into our hearts with her latest ethnic avatar, looking no less than royalty.

Shruti dropped a bunch of pictures right from London, painting the city golden with her desi vibes. Her attire was from the shelves of Jade, created by celebrity designers Monica and Karishma. “Make it London but make it desi," read Shruti’s quirky caption.

The pictures captured Shruti decked up in an embroidered rustic coffee-brown blouse having a deep plunging neckline. Complementing her blouse, the actress slipped into an equally gorgeous, translucent, mesh lehenga in a similar champagne-golden shade. The horizontal lacy and patterned stripes on the lehenga enhanced Shruti’s regal look further.

In terms of accessories, Shruti donned a chained, gold-plated necklace, coupled with quirky rings, and a small hoop earring. But it was her tiny gold lip ring that made her ethnic attire stand out, exuding subtle chic vibes. Shruti let her ensemble do all the talking as she sported minimal makeup. A dash of shimmery gold eyeshadow and lush pink lipstick was enough to make our hearts skip a beat.

The actress rounded off her look with open and long tresses. She struck a series of stunning poses for the clicks, exuding elegance at its best. The photos were soon to bring in Shruti’s admirers who swamped in the comment section with multiple reactions. One of them appeared to be unable to control their excitement as they wrote, “Slayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy" while another called Shruti to be a “Golden Goddess." Others went all hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Shruti will soon be jetting off to France to attend the Cannes film festival. She has been asked to participate in the event at a round table conference as a guest of honour. She will be speaking on gender parity on the topic of Activating Change. The conference aims at discussing the challenges and opportunities for women who belong to the world of glam and glitz.