Shruti Haasan Teases Beau Santanu Hazarika, Calls Him 'Most Unromantic Human'

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are one of the low-key yet fun-loving couples in the entertainment industry and the proof is on social media. The actress recently shared an Instagram Story featuring Santanu. In the clip, Shruti claimed that her boyfriend is the “most unromantic human on planet Earth". The video, which is now deleted, had a playful conversation with her beau over a bouquet which she ordered for herself.

Shruti teased Santanu by saying, “Where did these flowers come from, Santanu? I ordered them for myself, okay? I ordered these for myself. You don’t get me flowers because you are the most unromantic human on planet Earth." Santanu was seen standing with a bouquet of blue gorgeous flowers.

This is not the first time the duo was seen goofing around each other. Earlier, Shruti had shared an Instagram Reel of herself and Santanu dancing around and vibing together. Shruti was seen in a black sheer top that she paired with white sporty pants. The Gabbar Is Back actress completed her look with black sneakers. On the other hand, Santanu can be seen in a blue oversize T-shirt and black shorts. He rounded off his look with grey sneakers and a silver chain.

“Only the chaotic energy of this edit can truly capture the nonsense that is Santanu and I trying to dance together. He is the world’s best dancing partner cause he’s just a 90s baby having a rad Saturday night. Santanu Hazarika no one makes me (cat laughing emoji) like you do," the caption of the post read. Watch the video here: