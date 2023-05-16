Shruti Haasan To Attend Cannes Film Festival As Part Of Round Table Conference On Gender Parity

Actress Shruti Haasan will attend the prestigious Cannes film festival as the guest of honour for their round table conference on gender parity. The conference, titled ‘Activating Change’, hosted by ‘Breaking through the lens’ aims to discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry, and explore ways to create a more equitable and inclusive environment. Their objective is to provide realistic solutions for underserved filmmakers with a multicultural, intersectional, and results-driven approach.

Shruti who awaits the release of her international project ‘The Eye’ where she plays a widow visiting a greek island to spread her deceased husband’s ashes, has been very vocal about her opinions on women’s rights and gender equality.

The actress, known for her powerful performances, has used her social platforms to speak out about the issues faced by women in the entertainment industry, and has been a strong supporter of initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity. In addition, with her impressive ability to dub in multiple languages and her unique goth fashion sense, she has many facets to her personality that resonate with people from all walks of life.

Apart from her participation in the round table discussion at Cannes, Shruti’s fans eagerly anticipate her performance in the action-packed film ‘Salaar’. In the film, Shruti stars opposite Prabhas and is directed by the blockbuster KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Recently, speculations were rife that the film’s release has been pushed to next year’s Sankranthi due to production delays. There were also rumours about the film’s shoot not being completed and the need for additional time for post-production. However, the makers swiftly addressed these rumours and released a statement clarifying that the rumours of a delay are baseless. They assured the audience that the release date remains unchanged that is September 28.