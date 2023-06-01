Shruti Haasan's Night Out With Beau Santanu Hazarika In London

After making head turns at the Cannes Film Festival, Shruti Haasan is currently in London with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika as they spent some quality time together. The actress couldn’t hold her excitement after seeing her boyfriend and showered him with love. Shruti shared a mushy video on Instagram Stories which is now deleted. The video showed Shruti dancing and excited and pans the camera towards her beau who is sitting beside her. She then showers kisses on his cheek and head.

The actress also shared a selfie clicked by Santanu where the Waltair Veeraya actress was seen lovingly looking at him over his shoulder. The penned caption on the now-deleted picture read: “Date night with my favourite human in my favourite city."

The actress also shared a set of pictures with her boyfriend. Shruti and Santanu look uber cool for the day. The actress blessed her fans with another black look. The actress donned baggy cargo pants with a crop top with anime references on them. She layered her look with a black trench coat and a sling bag. On the other hand, Santanu opted for a black-on-black outfit with anime reference on it as well and to compliment his look he went with sky blue sneakers. The power couple clicked the pictures on a graffitied lane in a street in London.

“London isn’t ready, travelling with Santanu Hazarika is my fav thing to do," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Shruti shared another short snippet of her stories of herself waiting at a saloon while Santanu gets his haircut done. The hairdresser can be seen waving towards the camera.

She also shared a clip of themselves enjoying the night at a pub where they both can be bobbing their heads to the music.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be seen next in Prashant Neel’s directorial Saalar alongside Prabhas. The actress has already wrapped up her portions of the film where she will be seen playing the role of Aadya. The film is set to hit the cinemas on September 28. She will also be seen in an English film, The Eye.