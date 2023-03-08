Home » Movies » Shubman Gill's Reaction to Rashmika Mandanna Crush News Goes Viral; Vijay Deverakonda Fans React

Shubman Gill's Reaction to Rashmika Mandanna Crush News Goes Viral; Vijay Deverakonda Fans React

Cricketer Shubman Gill was romantically linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan after the duo was spotted together on a dinner date.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 10:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Shubman Gill denies having crush on Rashmika Mandanna.
Shubman Gill denies having crush on Rashmika Mandanna.

Cricketer Shubman Gill set tongues wagging after multiple reports of him having a crush on South star Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online. Shubman Gill has been romantically linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan after the duo was spotted together on a dinner date last year. On the other hand, Rashmika is said to be dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

However, Shubman has now rubbished all the speculations. An Instagram page named Instantbollywood had uploaded side-by-side pictures of Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna and Shubman Gill in a post, captioning it, “crush update: Rashmika Mandanna". The post received all sorts of reactions. While a section of the internet was happy, other people didn’t seem impressed. One user commented, “Vijay Devarakonda searching for Shubman’s location." Another one said, “She is Vijay’s." “Vijay Deverakonda wants your location," a third user said.

Later, the 23-year-old Indian batter took to the comment section of the post, saying “Which media interaction was this that I myself don’t know anything about."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," Rashmika had said about her equation with Vijay.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: March 08, 2023, 10:21 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 10:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures