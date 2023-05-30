Shubman Gill To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon? GT Star Says 'I Find Acting Very...' | Exclusive

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Standing behind the microphone, Shubman has voiced the character Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian counter part of Spider-Man, in the movie. While he has taken his first step into the entertainment industry with the dubbing, News18 caught up with Shubman and asked him if he would consider facing the camera as well anytime soon.

The Gujarat Titans star admitted he wasn’t sure if he would be open to doing a movie but he would like to hone the acting skills. “This is one skill that I’d like to access. I don’t know for sure if I’d be doing a movie — I may be doing, I may not be doing. But something that I’d be really excited or fascinated about is just to be to have that skill," Shubman said.

“When I say skills (I mean) — to be able to (attend) some (acting) classes, and do some workshops. That (is something) I really want to do at some point of life. That is one of the reasons why I dubbed this movie. I thought I would have some experience because I find this whole acting and cinema very fascinating job. It’s not easy to convince other people or portray someone you are not so in that sense, I would want to have that skill (of acting) but I don’t know if I would be to go in front of the camera and do it. I can’t say for sure on this one," he added.

When asked him if he got the training and opportunity, which genre of films he would want to star in, Shubman confessed he would pick a ‘drama thriller.’ He went on to reveal that he is a fan of actors such as Al Pachino, Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, and Tom Hardy, and the kind of films they do.

