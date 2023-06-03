Shweta Bachchan Reveals Secret To Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s Marriage With This Unseen Photo

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 years of their marital bliss. The couple got married back in 1973 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Their daughter, Shweta Bachchan wished the couple and also revealed the secret for the success of their long marriage.

Sharing a black-and-white photo from their younger selves, Shweta wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you’re “Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That’s the long & short of it !!" In the photo, Amitabh and Jaya were seen gazing at each other. While Shweta looked pretty in a saree, Amitabh donned a full-sleeve printed shirt paired with flared pants.

Not just their off-screen bond, Amitabh and Jaya’s on-screen pairing in films was also widely loved. The duo starred together in movies such as Silsila, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay, among others. The last time they shared the screen together was for a special appearance in the 2016 film Ki and Ka starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.