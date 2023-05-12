HOT! Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold in Halter Top With Extra Plunging Neckline; Check Out Her Sexy Photos

Trends :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she featured in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 16:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Shweta Tiwari looks smoking hot in a sexy top with plunging neckline.

Shweta Tiwari never fails to leave everyone completely stunned with her photoshoots. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Friday too, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures which are now setting fire to the internet.

In these latest clicks, Shweta can be seen posing in a white top with an extra plunging neckline. She paired it with a black overcoat and a short skirt of the same colour. The actress accessorised her look with a brown neckline and bracelet. Shweta opted for black kohled eyes and light lip shade. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Here are the glimpses from Shweta Tiwari’s latest photoshoot:

Shweta Tiwari is setting fire on social media with her latest pictures. (Photo: Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari leaves fans gasping for breath with her smoking hot pictures. (Photo: Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari sports a hot white top with plunging neckline. (Photo: Instagram)

The comment section of Shweta Tiwari’s pictures is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. (Photo: Instagram)

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. “Killed it and how! " one of the comments read. Another user called her ‘hot and sexy’. One of the users tagged Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari and wrote, “seekho kuch mummy se". The comment section of Shweta’s post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she featured in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is currently seen in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita which also stars Manav Gohil. The show revolves around Aparajita Singh, a woman who is abandoned by her husband. Despite her difficult circumstances, Aparajita does everything she can to provide for her daughters.

On the other hand, Shweta’s daughter, Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

About the Author

Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

first published: May 12, 2023, 16:00 IST
last updated: May 12, 2023, 16:04 IST
