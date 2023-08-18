Shweta Tiwari Has A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her 'Soul Sibling' Vikaas Kalantri

Known for her exceptional acting talent, Shweta Tiwari has garnered widespread recognition through her pivotal roles in a range of dynamic TV series. On August 17, she extended warm birthday wishes to her “soul sibling," actor Vikaas Kalantri, who marked his 45th birthday. Using her Instagram platform, the actress shared a collection of images capturing cherished moments with her closest friend, Vikaas. Accompanying these snapshots, Shweta Tiwari penned a heartfelt message expressing her deep appreciation to Vikaas for being by her side during both her “best and her worst".

“Happy Birthday to the person who’s seen me at my best and my worst, and still loves me anyway. You’re not just a friend, you’re a soul sibling. I hope your birthday is just like you–fun, sweet, and full of love! We’ve made so many wonderful memories together. Cheers to many more! I Love you so very much Vikaas Kalantri," Shweta Tiwari wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Responding to Shweta’s heartening gesture, Vikaas Kalantri replied, “Love you, Shweta Tiwari. Now and always. And soul siblings forever. Thank you for being you & the lovely words - love you, Shweta Tiwari."

Shweta Tiwari and Vikaas Kalantri share a strong bond of friendship. Their closeness is evident through their appearances together, as they frequently partake in gatherings and events at each other’s residences.