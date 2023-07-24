Shweta Tiwari, Saif Ali Khan Approve Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Relationship?

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, had sparked dating rumours earlier when they were spotted in the same car post having dinner. Palak had denied these claims, saying that the duo was only friends. Recently, rumours were rife again after the two were seen going to a movie together. According to the latest reports, Palak and Ibrahim’s ‘relationship’ has been approved by their parents.

A Bollywood Life report stated that Ibrahim’s parents, actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan do not meddle in his personal life until he seeks their wisdom. They have given him the freedom to make his own decisions. Elder sister and actor Sara Ali Khan also finds happiness in what makes Ibrahim happy, the report stated.

Advertisement

When the dating rumours first surfaced, Palak jokingly said that Shweta sends her links to paparazzi videos, asking her whereabouts. She often thinks if Palak parties too much, the actor also said. Palak has often alluded that Shweta has been a strict parent throughout.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Palak had once shared that she was often caught by her mother when she tried to lie about going on dates when she was a teenager. She said, “One of the biggest problems I had was that I used to lie a lot and people used to catch me my mom used to say why are you even bothering to lie? You get caught in two hours."