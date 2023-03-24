Shwetha Menon Slams Airline After Her Flight Takes Off Without Her, Calls It 'Frustrating Experience'

Actress Shwetha Menon suffered an inconvenience during one of her recent flight journeys. The Kerala State Film Awards-winning actress used her social media platform to share a negative encounter that she experienced when boarding the 12 pm flight from Mumbai to Kochi. Menon revealed that she was informed about the change in the flight schedule, but when she arrived at the airport at the newly designated time, she was disappointed to discover that the flight had already left.

Narrating the story, she wrote, “I had a 12 pm flight (6E-6701) booked from Mumbai to Kochi, which was rescheduled to 1.30 pm as per the SMS received from the airlines. But when I reached the airport, I was shocked to hear that the flight had already taken off at 12 pm! I was not alone; there were around 22 passengers in the same situation as me."

She further mentioned that a particular staff member at the assistance counter did not handle the situation appropriately. “Instead of providing any assistance, she was trying to put us on the 9 pm flight, even though the 5 pm flight was available. She was not even ready to listen to us and spoke very rudely," the actress said.

Shweta stated that the situation became worse when the staff member challenged them to file a complaint wherever they wished. It was at that moment that she decided to share her experience live on social media. After some chaos, the airline made arrangements for them to board the “fully-booked" 5 pm flight. They finally arrived at Kochi airport, where some officials from the airline’s Kochi office offered a personal apology. The Kalimannu fame also shared screengrabs of the messages along with pictures of the airline apologising for the inconvenience.

Many social media users commented on her post. One of the users wrote, “This is the issue with every airline now." Another one added, “Oh just usual things for indigo airlines. Nothing new. I wonder how they are still working after so many goof-ups and irresponsible behaviour from their side." One more said, “Same happened to me last month from Kochi to Bangalore flight."

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Anil Kumbazha’s directorial Pallimani. The film also starred Nithya Das, Kailash and Dinesh Panicker in crucial roles. The mystery thriller received positive reviews from fans and critics.

