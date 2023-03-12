Recently, several reports surfaced suggesting that National award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s both kidneys have failed and he is undergoing dialysis at his home. However, his daughter Pia Benegal rubbished the reports and termed them ‘incorrect.’

During a recent conversation with a news portal, she said that all the information and material is wrong. When asked whether the filmmaker is healthy now, she told Hindustan Times, “It is none of your business right now. He will be hale and hearty in a few days," and continued, “Doctors are coming to the house, he is getting dialysis at home, that he is so ill that he cannot go to the hospital, all are incorrect information."

She added that she cannot reveal any further details and informed the publication that he will be back in the office in sometime. “Yeah (he is fine), as fine as he can be. He just needs a break. At the age of 88, it is time to retire, don’t you think?"

Meanwhile, Times Now reported on March 11 that Mandi director Shyam Benegal has not been keeping well for a while now and has been advised to rest at home. He is also undergoing dialysis at home and is under medical observation. It is reported that the staff of the eminent filmmaker said that Shyam was well in the past but hasn’t been able to even visit his office in recent days.

President of the Federation of Film Societies of India, Shyam has been making films under his banner Sahyadri Films. The director has won eight National Awards in his career. His first National Award was for his film Ankur (1974), which marked the debut of Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag. He went on to win National Awards for Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004) and Well Done Abba (2010).

