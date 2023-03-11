Home » Movies » Shocking! Shyam Benegal's Kidneys Fail, National Award Winner Undergoing Dialysis at Home: Report

Shocking! Shyam Benegal's Kidneys Fail, National Award Winner Undergoing Dialysis at Home: Report

National Award winner Shyam Benegal is reportedly unwell. It is claimed that both his kidneys have failed and he is undergoing dialysis at home.

March 11, 2023

Shyam Benegal's health allegedly deteriorating. (Pic: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur/Twitter)
Multiple National Awards winner Shyam Benegal, 88, is reportedly undergoing dialysis at home after both his kidneys have failed. As per multiple reports, the acclaimed director’s health is deteriorating and is unable to visit the hospital for the procedure.

As reported by Times Now, Mandi director Shyam Benegal has not been keeping well for a while now and has been advised to rest at home. He is also undergoing dialysis at home and is under medical observation. It is reported that the staff of the eminent filmmaker said that Shyam was well in the past but hasn’t been able to even visit his office in recent days.

It is also claimed that he was in the process of planning his upcoming projects. As per reports, Shyam was in between the preparation of a film titled Mujeeb: The Making of a Nation. The film is said to be based on the life of the first President of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Shyam and his family are yet to address these reports.

President of the Federation of Film Societies of India, Shyam has been making films under his banner Sahyadri Films. The director has won eight National Awards in his career. His first National Award was for his film Ankur (1974), which marked the debut of Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag. He went on to win National Awards for Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004) and Well Done Abba (2010).

Apart from winning National Awards, Shyam was also honoured with some of the highest civilian awards. These include Padma Shri in 1976, Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005. Besides filmmaking, Shyam Benegal is also known for his writing work. He has authored three popular books, The Churning with Vijay Tendulkar (1984), Satyajit Ray (1988), and The Marketplace (1989).

March 11, 2023
last updated: March 11, 2023, 08:09 IST
