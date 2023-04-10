Siblings Day! Karisma Kapoor Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane With Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shares a close bond with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. They are undoubtedly one of the most loved sisters in B’Town and dish out major sibling goals. Now, a happy throwback photo of the duo has gone viral, on the occasion of Siblings Day. Karisma shared the picture on her social media and also penned a heartwarming note which read, “Always by each other’s side ❤️❤️👯‍♀️#SisterLove #SiblingDayEveryday." In the photo, the sisters looked extremely cute.

While Karisma was seen writing on a book, Kareena candidly smiled. The photo seems to be from the 90s.

Advertisement

Time and again, the siblings have proved to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Their adorable display of affection for each other always wins the internet. Back in 2020, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena opened up on her bond with her elder sister. Bebo opened up on how her sister Lolo is more like her best friend and they share everything with each other.

Kareena also shared that Lolo is the one, who ends up scolding her for many things. She added, "My sister has always been so supportive. She is somebody who believes in me 100 percent. She’s somebody who doesn’t judge me for anything. She is somebody who loves me unconditionally. Somebody who’ll always tell me ‘be real, be your own person, follow whatever you think is right.’ My career path also and my personal life also, I think in many ways we’re chalk and cheese. But, she’s always supported. Even if she doesn’t believe in something I do, she’ll always allow me and support me to do that. I think that is the biggest advice that she’s given."

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena is all set to be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting has already started and the actress had earlier shared several BTS photos from the same. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News