Trends :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Home » Movies » Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Caught Sneaking Out For Movie Date, Video Goes Viral

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Caught Sneaking Out For Movie Date, Video Goes Viral

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted heading out on a movie date together.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 20:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted making their way to a multiplex in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actor and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, who are rumoured to be dating, were seen maintaining a low profile as they made their way to the multiplex for what seems to be a movie date. While the rumoured lovebirds were trying to keep a low profile, it seems like a few people recognised them and even recorded a video of them enterting the mall.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Siddhant was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of black pants. He had a face mask on. Navya twinned with him in a white tee and a pair of black pants. She had a jacket on. The video is now going viral with fans showering them with love.

Advertisement

There were rumours doing the rounds for a while now that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating. Speculations of their romance began when they started commenting on each other’s online posts. Post which, they also attended multiple parties together. However, it is important to note that both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship officially.

The rumours were fuelled a few weeks ago when Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted at the airport. The duo was reportedly returning from a trip to Goa. While they were spotted heading out of the airport together, Navya took a separate exit when they spotted the paparazzi.

On the work front, Navya recently started her own podcast “What the hell Navya," where women from the Bachchan clan-Jaya Bachchan, Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda discuss various topics. She is also the co-owner of Aara Health and the founder of a Non-profit organisation named Project Naveli, which is focused on gender equality issues in society. While Siddhant has Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan in the pipeline.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: June 14, 2023, 20:28 IST
last updated: June 14, 2023, 20:28 IST
Read More