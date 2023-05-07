Siddharth Anand Refunds Fee After Film With Prabhas Gets Shelved: Report

Few years ago, several reports surfaced that superstar Prabhas and filmmaker Siddharth Anand will be collaborating for a big-budget film produced by Mythri Production. Apparently, the production house had signed Siddharth as a director for a whopping Rs 65 crore. Buzz is that, the deal has fallen through and the project has been stalled indefinitely.

According to ETimes, in a recent report, the makers of the project had been putting in their efforts to get the project in place, but despite all attempts the film has been put on hold and stalled. Hence, Siddharth also refunded the amount which he received as an advance for the film. Reportedly, the filmmaker received an advance fee of 65 crores.

However, Siddharth and the production house have decided to collaborate on another project in the near future. Reportedly, the project has taken a back seat as Siddharth and Prabhas’ dates were not matching, which made the stakeholders part ways.

Prabhas and Siddharth have reportedly, booked their dates for the next few years for their respective projects. While Siddharth is also committed to Fighter and Tiger vs Pathaan, Prabhas has 3 films lined up. Once they get free, they may get on the same page for a possible collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated mythological film Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. He will next be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

Siddharth on the other hand is currently working on Fighter with Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. His last directorial Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham turned out to be a massive hit. The film went on to mint over 1000 crores at the box office globally.

