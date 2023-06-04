Siddharth Anand Charges Rs 40 Crores For Salman Khan-SRK's Tiger vs Pathaan? Here's What We Know

Siddharth Anand has delivered one of the biggest hits of this year with Shah Rukh Khan in the form of Pathaan. The film-maker who has previously helmed War was later reported to be helming another film from the Yash Raj Spy Universe titled Tiger vs Pathaan. Now it’s come to the news that Siddharth Anand will be minting Rs 40 crore for the same making him the highest-paid director at YRF.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the film that’ll showcase a face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has been highly-anticipated ever since the news broke about it. The source stated, “Siddharth Anand will be paid Rs. 40 crores as directorial remuneration for Tiger vs Pathaan. This is the highest that a banner has paid any filmmaker to date and it’s their way of felicitating Siddharth Anand for living on to the expectations of delivering tentpole entertainers time and again. YRF has also bestowed Sid with the responsibility of what is the most ambitious script to date written by Aditya Chopra as it pits Salman Khan against Shah Rukh Khan."

Adding further, the source also shared, “Tiger vs Pathaan will go on floors next year and will be the most expensive film of the YRF Spy Universe. It is targeted to be the biggest Indian Film and will release in 2025. Who better than Siddharth Anand to deliver a magnum opus."

Two renowned names from the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set for a face-off in the film Tiger vs Pathaan. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has been roped in for directing this project. This update came a day after there was an official confirmation of actor Jr NTR joining War 2. He will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film. Both films, touted to be a part of Yash Raj Spy Universe, will be made on a massive budget. Reportedly, Yash Raj Films has invested Rs 170 -200 crore for the making of War 2. On the other hand, the production house has invested Rs 300 crore for the making of Tiger vs Pathaan. Both films will be reportedly released in 2025.

The plot for both films remains unknown. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan rejoiced at these announcements. Shah Rukh and Salman’s followers believe that Tiger vs Pathaan can be the first Hindi film to surpass Rs 1,500 crore at the box office. Fans have already declared it a blockbuster. They tweeted a lot of memes as well, celebrating the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.