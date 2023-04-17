Siddharth Birthday: All About Actor's Rumoured Relationship with Aditi Rao Hydari

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDDHARTH: An actor par excellence, Siddharth, since his debut in 2003, has consistently looked for new stories to tell. After kicking off his career with the Tamil film Boys, it wasn’t until the 2006 film Rang De Basanti that Siddharth received much-awaited fame. The actor, who never believes in restricting himself to any one genre or language, has truly outgrown his chocolate boy image.

While his mettle never deprives him of any limelight, since last year Sidharth has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with his Maha Samudram co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. So far, neither Siddharth nor Aditi has made it public, but the two are often papped together. Well, it all began with their stunning on-screen chemistry in their 2021 action romantic film. Soon enough their closeness became the talk of the town.

On the occasion of his 44th birthday, let’s delve more into Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s rumoured relationship:

Siddharth and Aditi were frequently seen travelling together at the film’s promotional events, which further piqued the curiosity of their fans.

Later, the two were even photographed by paparazzi exiting a salon in Mumbai. Although they did not leave the salon together, Aditi was seen exiting first and posing happily for the paparazzi, a few minutes later, Siddharth exited and was seen telling photographers to provide him with some distance.

In addition, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted attending various events together. According to reports, the couple was seen at AR Rahman’s daughter’s reception and Telugu star Sharwanand’s engagement ceremony.

Nonetheless, it was the audio launch of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ that garnered significant attention, as fans observed Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari sitting together and enjoying each other’s company at the event.

Adding fuel to the speculation was Aditi’s heartfelt birthday message for Siddharth last year. Likewise, Sid also shared an adorable photo with Aditi, referring to her as a ‘princess.’

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared a video of them dancing together to the viral song Tum Tum from the film Enemy. Fans adored the video, showering the rumoured couple with love and affection.

Till now, neither Siddharth nor Aditi has made any public statements regarding their relationship. However, considering their close bond and the lovely videos they shared, it is possible that we may hear an official announcement regarding their relationship in the near future.

