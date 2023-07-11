Siddharth Jadhav's Uncanny Resemblance To His Brother Leaves Internet Amazed

Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav has impressed the critics and audience with his strong performance and comic timing on the big screen. He is also loved for his social media presence where he often tickles the funny bones of his fans. The actor recently shared a picture of himself along with his brother Dr Lavesh Ramchandra Jadhav. The uncanny resemblance between the brothers has left the internet impressed.

One may get confused to guess which one is Siddharth as the brothers look like twins. The Cirkus actor can be seen in a casual look as he donned a blue t-shirt with a pair of denim pants. On the other hand, Lavesh can be seen more of a formal look as he sported a blue checked shirt paired with white pants which he layered a blue checked coat and a tie.

Giving the reference to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Siddharth wrote the caption of the post, “Bade Miya… chote miya… Dr Lavesh."

Comedienne Bharti Singh commented on the post and wrote, “Dada." Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 fame Utkarsh Anand Shinde also said, “BroMance, May you achieve everything."

Take a look at the post here: