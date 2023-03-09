Malayalam director Siddique Ismail’s assistant Noushad Safron has started his career as a director. His debut film Porat Natakam, starring actor Saiju Kurup, went on floors on Thursday at 07:30 AM. Before shooting, a puja ceremony for this film was conducted at Palakunnu Kazhakam Sree Bhagavathi Temple, Udma, Kerala. Produced by Emirates Production and Media Universe, not much is known about the plot of Porat Natakam. Then what makes this film a much-awaited venture? It is a talented filmmaker like Siddique who has groomed his assistant Noushad in the field of direction. Cine buffs are waiting to see whether or not Noushad matches the perfection of Siddique. Noushad’s family members were also present at the launch event of Porat Natakam. Other esteemed dignitaries at this event were producer Vijayakumar Palakunnu and former chairperson of Kanhangad Municipality Seemati Sujatha.

Apart from the fact that Noushad is the assistant of a renowned filmmaker like Siddique, Saiju’s presence in this film has also generated enough buzz for Porat Natakam. With a slew of box office hits to his credit, Saiju has cemented his position as one of the front rankers in Malayalam cinema. His last release was Enkilum Chandrike directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar which struck a chord with audiences. Saiju’s on-screen chemistry with actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu and Basil Joseph was a treat to watch for the audience. A critic from the media portal OTT play wrote that Enkilum Chandrika was a compelling watch due to outstanding performances and intelligent writing.

Many among the audience feel that all these factors would definitely guarantee success for Porat Natakam. For those who don’t know, Porattunatakam is a rural art form of folk theatre popular in the Palakkad district. An amalgamation of dance, music and satire, Porat Natakam is a blend of humorous dialogues, dance steps and interesting songs. As stated in the reports, all these aspects will definitely be infused into the background of the film but the main genre of this film will revolve around a comic storyline only.

