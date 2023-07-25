Siddu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square To Release Its First Song Ticket EH Konakunda On July 26

Siddu Jonnalagadda made his acting debut a decade ago with the film Josh starring Naga Chaitanya. But, it was his remarkable performance in DJ Tillu, released on February 12, 2022, that brought him immense success and recognition. The movie not only recovered its production cost on the first day but also received a positive response from audiences worldwide. A sequel to DJ Tillu is currently in the works, officially titled Tillu Square.

Tillu Square is currently being shot, and the team is gearing up to release the first lyric from the film, titled Ticket Eh Konakunda. The song is set to release on July 26. A statement has been made regarding this exciting development. The music for the film, composed by Ram Miryala, promises to be a treat for the audience. The lyrics of the song have been penned by the talented Kasarla Shyam. A promo related to the song has already been released, receiving positive feedback from the eager audience.