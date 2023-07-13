Sidharth Anand And Saif Ali Khan’s Untitled Next Sold To Netflix For Rs 60 Crore? Here’s What We Know

Just a few months it was reported that Sidharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan has reunited for an action thriller. And now there is a fresh update that claims that the upcoming untitled film has already been sold to Netflix for Rs 60 crore. However, there is no official confirmation on this till now. Pinkvilla, in its exclusive report, has mentioned that Marflix Production has cracked a good deal with the digital platform.

The source quoted by the entertainment portal says, “Siddharth Anand is the man in demand after delivering War and Pathaan in a short period of time. His aim with Marflix is to create the biggest action films across the platforms and the yet untitled Saif Ali Khan is a step in that direction for the digital world. He has signed a good deal with Netflix as the film is sold to the digital player for a sum of Rs 60 crore. The deal is struck in a way that is beneficial to all the stakeholders." The action thriller will be directed by Robby Grewal.

The last time Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand teamed up for “Ta Ra Rum Pum" which was released in 2007. The film performed well at the box office.