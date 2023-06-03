Sidharth Bhardwaj Was Offered 'F**K All Role' In Sidharth Malhotra's Ek Villain? Director Reacts

Sidharth Bhardwaj best known for his appearance on Splitsvilla 2 and Bigg Boss 5 recently talked about getting a small role in Ek Villain. However, the actor had apparently walked out of the sets, claiming that the film’s director Mohit Suri threw tantrums on set. The actor also claimed that he was offered a ‘f**k all role’ in the film. Now Mohit Suri has reacted to these allegations and said that the claims are ‘not true’.

Speaking with ETimes, he shared, “No, that’s not true. He didn’t want to get beaten or even take a punch from Sidharth Malhotra in an action scene. And he did that on the day of the shoot, recalling what happened in the sets. He further added, “Sidharth Malhotra didn’t even know about this. But it was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the eve of the shoot, when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn’t even have time to get another actor."

Sidharth Bhardwaj had earlier shared with ETimes about leaving the sets.“I walked out of Mohit Suri’s set. He was giving me a f*ck-all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. I went to the set and it’s a different script. In the first scene, I slap myself with shoes, I pee on myself and Siddharth Malhotra burns me alive. There’s no recovery of me in the entire movie. I tried to discuss with him and I was also trying to make my name in the industry."

Back in 2014, Ek Villain starred Sidharth Malhotra with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film went on to be a critical and commercial hit, garnering rave reviews from fans and critics. A stand-alone sequel of the film was created and released last year starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. However, the film didn’t really fare well at the box office.

Coming back to Sidharth Bhardwaj, apart from Bigg Boss 5, was also a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. Back in 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. He later shifted to the US and is now a stand up comedian.