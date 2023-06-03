Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Sport Casual Attires For Dinner With Friends; Photo Goes Viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Each time they are spotted by the paparazzi, they leave their fans in complete awe. On Friday night too, the two actors stepped out for dinner with friends. And now, a picture of the couple posing with one of their fans is going viral on social media.

Popular paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share the picture. In the click, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen sporting casual attires. Sidharth wore a denim shirt which he paired with an oversized grey pants. On the other hand, Kiara looked prettiest in shiny Pink coloured shorts with matching blazer. Check out the viral picture here:

Several fans reacted to the picture and droped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai. Recently, the couple went for a vacation to Japan.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will soon seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan in her pipeline.