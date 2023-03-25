Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are winning our hearts and how! The Shershaah actor, on Friday night, won an award at a fashion awards show and he couldn’t help but remember his wife, Kiara on stage. In a clip shared by Kiara on her Instagram Stories, Sidharth said that this was the second award he was winning after his wedding. His first being News18 Showsha Reel Awards for Shershaah.

Accepting the award, Sid said, “This is my second award post my marriage. The first one was for acting, this one is for style. So I think my wife will be happy. She’s a good actor who is extremely stylish. This one goes to her." The actor went on to also thank his team of stylists and the designers who make him look good.

Advertisement

Sharing the clip, Kiara wrote, “This man has my whole heart."

At the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, which marked Sidharth and Kiara’s first joint appearance at an awards show after their wedding, Sidharth did not shy away from letting the world know how lucky he is to have married Kiara. Speaking with us after accepting the award, Sidharth said, “Vishal Batra felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding."

Advertisement

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. The couple tied the knot in February this year in Rajasthan and hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai which was attended by many stars, including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here