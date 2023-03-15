Sidharth Malhotra Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Ex-GF Alia Bhatt; Kiara Advani Shares This Post

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today and on this occasion, several celebrities have taken to social media to wish her. Out of them, Alia’s ex-beau Sidharth Malhotra, too, dropped an adorable photo with the actress. Sidharth who made his Bollywood with Alia and Varun Dhawan in the film Student of the Year recently married his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The actress, too, left a sweet wish for Alia.

Taking to his Instagram story section, Sidharth shared a still from his and Alia’s film Kapoor and Sons and wrote, “Happy birthday Alia! Have the best year ahead Big love and hug."

Kiara, on the other hand, shared Alia’s photo and wrote, “Happy birthday. Keep shining."

Meanwhile, in a 2019 interview with DNA, Alia had spoken about her equation with Sidharth after their breakup. Alia said that there were no bad vibes between her and Sid. Sidharth is now married to his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani and Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple also became proud parents to their daughter Raha last year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently jetted off to London with their daughter Raha. After wrapping up the shooting of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt is now set to complete the last schedule for her Netflix film Heart Of Stone. Earlier, a report in Bollywood Life stated that Ranbir Kapoor has planned a sweet surprise for Alia Bhatt. “Ranbir has ordered a customised cake for Alia that has Raha’s mom written on it, as it cannot get more special. Ranbir and Alia are till now overwhelmed and cannot get over daughter Raha as each day she achieves one milestone that makes them elated as new parents," the news portal quoted an insider.

