Sidharth Malhotra Sets Husband Goals, Carries Wife Kiara Advani's Shopping Bags With No Complains

Newly weds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, recently went on a romantic trip to Japan. The couple’s adorable pictures made waves on social media, leaving their fans swooning.

Kiara took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a romantic snapshot of herself and Sidharth from their trip to Japan. The picture captures them walking hand-in-hand, facing away from the camera. Kiara looked stylish in a beige sweatshirt set, white shoes and a small backpack. Sidharth Malhotra rocked a navy blue tracksuit with white shoes. Kiara captioned it, “Take me back already."

Now, Sidharth has taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself juggling multiple bags, jokingly mentioning that he is fulfilling his ‘husband duties’ one bag at a time and tagging Kiara. In another picture, he is captured binging on a wrap, saying that it’s a quick bite before they get “bag" to back, cleverly punning on the word “bag."

