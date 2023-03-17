Sidharth Malhotra Holds Kiara Advani Close As They Get Papped, Netizens Call Them 'Most Beautiful'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples. Ever since they tied the knot, their popularity has only multiplied. They are often spotted together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their love and chemistry.

On Thursday night too, Sidharth and Kiara were snapped as they attended Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, the Shershaah stars were seen leaving from the venue after the party. Sidharth held his ladylove close as they together waved at the paparazzi.

Sidharth looked dapper in a grey shirt paired with black trousers. On the other hand, Kiara sported a floral print outfit and looked gorgeous as ever.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared online, fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite couple. “The hottest couple in Bollywood," one of the fans wrote. “Most beautiful," another user wrote. “How cute are they❤️," a third comment read. One of the users also called them ‘cuties’.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Later in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up about the love that she and Sidharth have been getting and said, “Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. She has also been working on Satyaprem Ki Katha for which she will once again unite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aarya.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here