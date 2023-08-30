Sidharth Malhotra Is In Awe Of Kiara Advani’s Smile, Says ‘You Deserve Nothing But True Happiness’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become Bollywood’s most adorable couple. The duo has never shied away from expressing their love and takes every opportunity to show their support for one another’s work and achievements. Sidharth shares an Instagram Stories featuring a lively picture of Kiara flaunting her happy and unfiltered look.

In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a colour-blocked dress, looking absolutely stunning with her million-dollar smile. In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “May your smile keep shining on every set and wherever you go! You deserve nothing but true happiness. Can’t wait to see what you’re shooting next!" The picture suggested that it was from the set of Kiara’s next project.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were previously spotted together at an art exhibition by the paparazzi. Reportedly, they were at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery. In a video shared online by a paparazzi, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen gazing at art pieces at the exhibition. The duo complemented each other’s looks, with Sidharth wearing a maroon-black checkered shirt and black trousers and Kiara sporting a white jumpsuit with a subtle floral print over it.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara became the talk of the town earlier this week as they were photographed by paparazzi as they exited a restaurant after a romantic dinner date. As they left the venue, Sidharth was seen holding his wife’s hand. The duo also posed for the photographers before they left. They both dressed casually, with Kiara wearing a white dress and Sidharth sporting a navy blue tee with grey pants.