Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Blush And Hold Hands As They Step Out For A Dinner Date; Watch

After dating each other secretly and then tying the sacred knot, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have come a lot way. The lovebirds now don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other in public, and dish out major couple goals. Having said that, they were recently captured stepping out for a dinner date in town. Several photos and videos from their night out has gone viral.

For the date, Kiara looked the prettiest in a white mini frock, while Sidharth looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt. Kiara completed her look with a no make-up look, a free hairdo, and a matching handbag. Both donned their brightest smiles, and held each other’s hand while the shutterbugs captured them.

Have a look at the video:

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy," she said.

Recently, their film Shershaah won big at the National Film Awards. The film, which is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, has been honoured with the Special Jury Award in the Features Film category.