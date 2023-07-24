Sidharth Malhotra Mobbed at Airport, Patiently Posed for Selfies With Fans; Video Goes Viral

Sidharth Malhotra was mobbed by fans as he made his way out of the Mumbai airport. The actor was spotted at the airport on Monday evening, returning back to the bay. Sid was seen wearing an all-black outfit outfit with a cap and a pair of sunglasses. As he headed out of the airport, a fan caught up with the actor and requested with a selfie. The actor obliged and posed for a photo. However, he was soon followed by a group of fans.

They were seen surrounding Sidharth in the parking lot, requesting for selfies. While the bodyguards tried to keep fans at bay, the actor complied to the requested and took photos with them. Watch the video below:

Sidharth spent the weekend with his wife, actress Kiara Advani outside the city. On Sunday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to post a cute and adorable video that showed Sidharth Malhotra petting, scratching and kissing their pet black pooch. The actor wore a black sweatshirt and blue pants as he played with the pet dog in the comforts of their house. Kiara also used the instrumental version of Beatles song ‘Here Comes The Sun’ along with a white heart shaped sticker.