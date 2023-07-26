Sidharth Malhotra Pulls Off Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Pose In Mumbai Rains, Wins Hearts; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is everyone’s favourite and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is no different. On Wednesday morning, the Mission Majnu star was snapped by the paparazzi when he left everyone in complete awe as he pulled off SRK’s iconic pose amid Mumbai rains.

In the video that surfaced online, Sidharth Malhotra was seen posing for the paparazzi when he stretched his arms and seemingly pulled off Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose. The actor sported a grey t-shirt and paired it with blue pyjamas and white shoes. Needless to say, he looked charming as always. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on the actor. While many called him ‘Shah Rukh Khan of today’s era’, others tagged him as ‘SRK fanboy’. Several others dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Not many know that before making his acting debut with the Student Of The Year in 2012, Sidharth Malhotra worked as an assistant director for My Name Is Khan in 2010, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. In an interview with Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Sidharth recalled working with SRK and told comedian Zakir Khan about his first day of work with the Pathaan actor in Los Angeles.

“I had rehearsed for the clap so I wouldn’t fumble in front of him. He was very sweet. His warmth is quite apparent. It might be because of his upbringing. He makes everyone around him comfortable. On the first day, I couldn’t speak at all," Sidharth said.