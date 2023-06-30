Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra Reviews Wife Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha, Says 'You Have My Heart'

Sidharth Malhotra Reviews Wife Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha, Says 'You Have My Heart'

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra also gave a shout-out to his wife Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan after SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer was released.

Advertisement

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 07:54 IST

Mumbai, India

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara Advani's second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara Advani's second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra never fail to cheer each other up. As the former’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha is finally in theatres, the Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram stories recently and penned down a long note praising the film.

Sidharth appreciated the work put in by the entire SatyaPrem Ki Katha team but gave a special mention to his wife’s character Katha. “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha," he wrote. Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram story here:

Advertisement

Soon after, Kiara Advani re-shared Sidharth’s review to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you my love" along with some love-filled emojis.

Earlier, Sidharth also gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan after SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer was released. He shared it on his Instagram stories and expressed his admiration, saying, “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!"

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kiara’s second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The film has been getting a decent response from the audience and collected close to Rs 9 crore on its opening day, as per the tracker Sacnilk.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth and Kiara, the two got married on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Follow us on

About the Author

Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

first published: June 30, 2023, 07:54 IST
last updated: June 30, 2023, 07:54 IST
Read More
Install
App