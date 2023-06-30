Sidharth Malhotra Reviews Wife Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha, Says 'You Have My Heart'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra never fail to cheer each other up. As the former’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha is finally in theatres, the Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram stories recently and penned down a long note praising the film.

Sidharth appreciated the work put in by the entire SatyaPrem Ki Katha team but gave a special mention to his wife’s character Katha. “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha," he wrote. Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram story here:

Soon after, Kiara Advani re-shared Sidharth’s review to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you my love" along with some love-filled emojis.

Earlier, Sidharth also gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan after SatyaPrem Ki Katha trailer was released. He shared it on his Instagram stories and expressed his admiration, saying, “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!"