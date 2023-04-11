Sidharth Malhotra To REPLACE Akshay Kumar In Rowdy Rathore 2? Here's What We Know

The Hindi movie industry is moving towards making sequels of their successful films, with Rowdy Rathore being the latest addition to the trend. The hit 2012 film starred Akshay Kumar in the titular role. However, with the talks of a sequel making headlines, sources suggest that Sidharth Malhotra is being considered to play the lead in Rowdy Rathore 2.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, “Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 for a while now, but, has been waiting for all factors to fall in place. She has finally managed to lock the core idea for Rowdy Rathore 2 and is in the conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of a cop in this film. Sid too has shown interest, however, is still contemplating if he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe."

If everything goes according to plan, Rowdy Rathore 2 will kick off by the end of May with a start-to-finish shoot schedule. Rowdy Rathore, directed by Prabhu Deva, was released in 2012 and featured Akshay Kumar in a dual role alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The storyline centres around Shiva (Akshay Kumar), a petty thief who pretends to be a cop to win over a woman’s heart but finds himself tangled up in a complex conspiracy involving the village he’s in. Whether or not Akshay Kumar is in the running to reprise his role for the sequel is still up in the air, but according to sources close to the development, Sidharth has surely been offered the part.

Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu which premiered on Netflix. He played IPS Amandeep Singh, an undercover operative for RAW operating in Pakistan.

