Sidharth Malhotra Watches Oppenheimer With Kiara Advani, Calls Christopher Nolan Film 'Masterpiece'

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was one of the most-awaited movies which hit theatres recently. While the film is getting immense love from the audience across the world, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also praised Nolan’s movie recently. The Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram stories, shared a poster of Oppenheimer and wrote, “MASTERPIECE (fire emoji) #CHRISTOPHERNOLAN."

This comes a day after Sidharth was snapped outside a Delhi theatre with his actress-wife Kiara Advani. For his movie date, Sidharth kept his look casual as he sported a black sweatshirt and paired it with denim cargo trousers. On the other hand, Kiara looked prettiest as ever in a white tank top paired with matching trousers. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Talking about Oppenheimer, the film hit theatres on July 21 and clashed at the box office with Barbie. It is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus," written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.