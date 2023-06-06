Sidharth Malhotra's Big Shout Out To Kiara Advani: 'Can't Wait To Watch SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, continue to set relationship goals with their unwavering support and encouragement for each other. Their gestures of love and companionship serve as a source of inspiration for many. Recently, Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha released its trailer, and as a supportive husband, Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to shower praise on his wife’s latest project.

Sidharth Malhotra gave a shout-out to his wife and Kartik Aaryan, who stars in the film opposite Kiara Advani. Showing his excitement, Sidharth reposted the trailer on his Instagram Stories and expressed his admiration, saying, “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!"

The couple’s love and admiration for each other have captured the hearts of many, making them an endearing pair both on and off-screen. With their careers soaring high and their relationship blossoming, Kiara and Sidharth continue to be an inspiration for fans who believe in the power of love and support in building a strong and successful partnership.