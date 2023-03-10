Sidharth Malhotra has been grabbing all the headlines ever since he tied the knot with her Shershaah co-actor Kiara Advani. From mushy PDAs to setting new couple goals everyday, Sidharth Malhotra has truly been at the top of his game. As the actor gears up for his next big release Yodha, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport where he went on to interact with the paparazzi.

On Friday, a popular Paparazzo handle shared a clip of the Student Of The Year actor arriving in a swanky SUV. For his airport look, Sidharth Malhotra wore a white T-Shirt and faded denim jeans. He paired it with black sunglasses, a funky white sneaker and a bag on his back. The actor also interacted with the photographers and asked them ‘Mask pehna hai ki nahi pehna hai?’. The paparazzi also showered praises for Sidharth Malhotra’s Holi selfie with Kiara Advani. The actor thanked them before heading inside the airport premises.

Avid fans of the actor were excited to see their favorite star. One of them wrote, “Yodhaa shoot Siddy boy!" Another one commented, “He is soooo handsome!(fire emoji)". Someone else said, “Handsome hunk!!" A fan stated, “Mr Handsome (with fire and heart eyes emojis)".

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up about the love that she and Sidharth have been getting and said, “Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons."

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

