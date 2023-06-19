Sikander Kher Joins Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu For Citadel Shoot In Serbia; See Photo

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel have been grabbing headlines ever since its announcement. The shooting is going on in Siberia currently. And now Sikandar Kher has joined the crew. Sikandar Kher has shared a photo of himself and co-star Varun Dhawan.

Reports recently surfaced about the extensive stunt and action training workshops undertaken by Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher for their roles in Citadel. The dedication and commitment shown by both actors in honing their skills underscore the immense level of authenticity and excitement that fans can expect from the series. During the ongoing shoot in Serbia, Sikandar Kher and Varun Dhawan took a moment to pose for the camera, giving viewers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Citadel.

Take a look at the photo here:

Citadel, a collaboration between the Russo brothers and Raj and DK, promises to be a gripping espionage thriller that transcends borders. The series combines the storytelling prowess of these acclaimed creators with the stellar performances of an exceptional cast, including Sikandar Kher and Varun Dhawan and also Samantha Prabhu.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers have skipped theatrical release and opted for the digital route. The romantic drama is set to release on Prime Video next month. The date is yet to be announced.