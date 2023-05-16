Simi Garewal Gets Criticised For Sharing Mahesh Bhupathi's Video With First Wife; She Responds

Simi Garewal recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video from her talk show, Rendezvous. The video featured Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi along with his first wife Shvetha Jaishankar. However, this left netizens disappointed.

“Mahesh Bhupathi & Shvetha Jaishankar (his first wife). This rendezvous with Mahesh & Shvetha was in the first year of their marriage. Both lovely people who couldn’t carry through in the end," Simi wrote in the caption of her video.

“A day after Mahesh married Lara Dutta, Shvetha tied the knot with Chennai businessman Raghu Kailas. The journey to find your soul mate is not always easy. But now both couples have found their life partners.. & their happiness," she added.

However, soon after the video was shared, social media users reminded Simi that Bhupathi and Jaishankar are no longer together.

“Shouldn’t be putting lows of someone’s life out there.. they have long moved on, why to touch those strings?" one of the comments read. “Noone finds a perfect partner. They just become too tired to move on and on, so just settle with the last one," another user added. “Why would such a seasoned personality like you cite an example out of individuals who have ceased to be a couple long back and have new partners. This post for once is a false start on your IG page, Mam," a third comment read.

However, one of the users also appreciated Simi and wrote, “you have put your point across them very delicately without tainting anyone’s reputation. I really admire this quality of yours. It’s life, things happen." Responding to this, Simi took a dig at the trolls. “Thank you. I appreciate your post. People are so quick to judge without even reading the entire post! These are real life stories…We gain from learning about human experiences..(with happy endings)," she replied.

Mahesh Bhupathi and Shvetha Jaishankar parted ways in 2009. The former is now married to the Bollywood actress Lara Dutta.