Simran, Revathi And Nandita Das To Star In Web Series Notorious Girls? Here's What We Know

Amazon Prime Video has been a powerhouse when it comes to delivering hit shows and series. Following the success of their female-centric series Four More Shots Please, which went on to earn a nomination at the prestigious International Emmy Awards, Amazon is now venturing into another women-led web series. Currently titled Notorious Girls, the series will feature a talented ensemble cast, including Simran, Revathi and Nandita Das in key roles. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the details about the upcoming series have been kept under wraps.

However, a source close to the development revealed, “It’s a college story revolving around friendships among youngsters. Many new girls are being launched with this show."

“While it’s largely centered around the characters of these new girls, Simran, Revathi and Nandita Das play pivotal roles. The production of the show has already begun and it’s currently being shot at Delhi University’s Miranda House," the source added.

The production of Notorious Girls is progressing swiftly and according to reports, the first schedule is set to conclude by the end of this week. After completing the shoot in Delhi, the team will shift its base to Mumbai for the next phase of filming.