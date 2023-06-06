Simrat Kaur Set To Share Screen Space With Kiccha Sudeep

Kalaippuli S Thanu, a renowned Tamil producer, revealed Sudeep’s upcoming movie, tentatively named Kiccha 46. The movie will be directed by the debutant director Vijay Karthikeyan. It will be released in Tamil and Kannada. Harris Jayaraj is reportedly the music director of the movie, and as per recent rumours, Simrat Kaur, who will make her Bollywood debut in Gadar 2, would likely appear alongside Kichcha Sudeep in this movie.

Simrat Kaur made her screen debut in Telugu cinema with Prematho Mee Karthik. She has also done other movies like Dirty Hari and Parichayam. There are speculations that Kannada star Sudeep will be playing the role of a cop and this movie will be an investigative thriller.

As per reports, the actor has only allocated two months for the movie after which he plans to move on to his new project. The actor has three movies lined up among which Kiccha 46 is one of them.