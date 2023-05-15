Singer Papon Resumes Work After Medical Scare: 'The Show Must Go On'

Singer Papon is out of the hospital and has already resumed work. On Friday, he was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a medical scare. Just two days later, he shared a selfie from a flight and updated fans about his recovery. Papon has also asserted that he will keep a check on his diet after the sudden crisis.

In his recovery note, the Jiyein Kyun hitmaker first thanked his fans for showering him with immense love and prayers. “The show must go on! Thank you, everyone, for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all," he wrote. Papon informed his well-wishers about feeling ‘better’ while announcing his plan of continuing work. “I am much better now and headed straight to the airport," the singer added. He has made sure to carry home-cooked nutritious food as he begins the road to recovery. “Don’t worry ‘Daal Khichadi’ from home is travelling with me," he concluded.

The note was shared alongside a photograph of him relaxing in an airplane seat. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

On Friday, Papan posted a picture of his 13-year-old son who decided to stay by his side all night while the singer was receiving medical care. The singer emphasised the fact that he doesn’t like to bring his personal life into the limelight. However, his son fulfilling a night attendant’s duty struck an emotional chord that he couldn’t resist sharing with his fandom.

“We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share it with my friends and well-wishers," he articulated.

Advertisement

Travelling back in time, Papon reminisced of the old times he would take over similar duties to look after his parents. “I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now," he ended the note.

No details about his admission to the hospital and medical condition have been disclosed by the singer yet.