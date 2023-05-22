Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Review: Never-seen-before Courtroom Drama Keeps Audience Hooked

Manoj Bajpayee’s hard-hitting and eye-opening movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will be released on Zee5 on May 22, narrating the story of a fight between power and willpower. The film centres on the idea that one man is enough to move the system by using faith in law as a weapon. The movie is inspired by real-life incidents in which the session court lawyer from Jodhpur is fighting the five-year-long battle to bring justice to a minor girl who is sexually assaulted by a powerful godman. The fierce courtroom drama, which follows the incident, hooks the audience throughout the movie. The powerful acting of Manoj Bajapyee as a lawyer binds the whole movie together. Apoorv Singh Karki deserves appreciation for bringing a tale so fierce and gripping that the audience finds themselves hooked with every passing scene.

The movie opens with a young girl named Nu (Adrija Singh) and her parents (Jai Hind Kumar and Durga Sharma) entering a Delhi Police Station to report the rape by a Godman (Surya Mohan Kulshrestha), whom they worship. Being a high-profile case, this one encounters numerous obstacles and setbacks. He is quickly taken to jail by the police and held for 15 days. In this five-year courtroom trial story, the movie shows the lawyer PC Solanki’s ( Manoj Bajpayee) ups and downs as he fights for the girl’s justice while maintaining his integrity above all else.

Theatre veteran Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, who played the role of the godman, has only a few dialogues, but his presence and expressions are enough to captivate the audience.

The spectators will fall in love with Adrija Singh’s portrayal of Nu because of her innocence and authenticity. As Nu’s parents, Jai Hind Kumar and Durga Sharma delivered genuine performances. The filmmaker skillfully managed their rage and helplessness. Balaji Lakshminarasimhan, Vivek Tandon, Abhijeet Lahiri, and Vipin Sharma also handled the courtroom drama admirably.